US Analysing If North Korea's Ballistic Missiles Followed Irregular Trajectory: Reports

In a key development, the US intelligence community is trying to determine whether North Korea tested a ballistic missile with properties they have not seen before. According to a report by CNN, which cited unknown officials, the projectiles flew on an unknown, ‘double arc' trajectory. Notably, Japan’s Defence Minister also hinted that one of the missiles flew in an unusual manner, labelling the pathway as an “irregular trajectory.”

In a joint statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi asserted, “The United States, the ROK, and Japan express deep concern about the May 25 DPRK launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile and shorter-range ballistic missiles.”

"The DPRK has significantly increased the pace and scale of its ballistic missile launches since September 2021. Each of these launches violated multiple UNSC resolutions and posed a grave threat to the region and the international community,” they added.

What is the double arc trajectory?

Due to their ‘double arc trajectory’, the missiles were seen ascending and descending twice. The officials claimed that with the test, the Kim administration aimed to test DPRK’s ability to fire a missile and then have it re-enter the earth’s atmosphere to reach a target. The second phase of the missile’s possible “double arc” may have been a re-entry vehicle breaking off from the main missile.

Meanwhile, South Korea has claimed that the North test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters on May 25. If confirmed, it would be North Korea's first ICBM launch in nearly two months, amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the US. Despite the first COVID-19 outbreak, which has generated international concern about a humanitarian calamity, the launch indicates that North Korea is committed to continuing modernising its weapons arsenal.

(Image: AP)