US And Allies Impose New Penalties On Belarus Over Migrant Crisis, Human Rights Abuse

In a recent development amid the Poland-Belarus border conflict, the United States and its foreign partners had decided to impose further sanctions on Belarus on Thursday in reaction to the migration situation on the border, as well as Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko government's political oppression and continued human rights crimes. The European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada along the US has imposed penalties on numbers of Belarus officials, organisations, as well as businesses, with the EU targeting individuals with the suspect of participating in a "hybrid attack" on the bloc using immigrants.

The EU has often accused the Belarusian President of enticing desperate migrants and asylum seekers to his country with the promise of help in getting into Europe. According to the US State Department, the US Treasury has listed 32 individuals and organisations, which include Belarusian state-owned firms, government authorities, and other people, who assist the dictatorship and facilitate its repression. The US has even recognised three aircraft as banned property.

Penalties imposed on Belarus

Furthermore, the EU has placed travel restrictions and has frozen assets of 17 more individuals, including top border agents and military officers, government ministers, as well as judges, AP reported. The penalties also target commercial airlines, notably Belarus' national carrier Belavia, and travel organisations that are suspected of assisting in the transport of migrants to Belarus by the EU, with the goal of assisting them in crossing into the EU, mostly through Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

In addition to the US and EU, the United Kingdom announced penalties on eight Belarusians who are suspected of being involved in repression and human rights breaches. The assets of OJSC Belaruskali, which is one of the world's largest manufacturers of potash fertilizer and a vital revenue source for the Belarus administration, were also frozen.

According to AP, The State Department stated “today’s actions demonstrate our unwavering determination to act in the face of a brutal regime that increasingly represses Belarusians, undermines the peace and security of Europe, and continues to abuse people seeking only to live in freedom.”

The migrant crisis in Belarus-Poland border

Meanwhile, this year, nearly 8,000 migrants from Belarus, most of them Iraqis, have entered the EU without authorisation. To prevent individuals from crossing national borders, Lithuania and Poland proclaimed a state of emergency. In the past few days, several persons perished as a result of being stuck in sub-zero conditions near the Poland-Belarus border.

Further, in a joint statement, the US, Canada, the UK, and the European Union urged that Lukashenko must immediately and fully end its orchestration of migratory flows over its borders with the EU. While, on the other hand, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated at a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm on Thursday that penalties had been imposed "only because we have revealed the 'dark side' of European democracy," CNN reported.

(Image: AP)