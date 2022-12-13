FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Who Lost $14.5 Billion In A Day, Held In Bahamas

Former FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, said the U.S. and Bahamian governments on December 12, reported Associated Press. Sam Bankman-Fried is going through a criminal investigation by both countries' authorities after the collapse of FTX last month. The firm announced its bankruptcy on November 11 when Bankman-Fried's firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a press statement, reported Associate Press.

Further, he added that they expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and at that time they would have more to say.

FTX founder arrested in Bahamas

The news of the arrest was also shared by the Director of Communication at the Prime Minister's Office of Bahamas, Latrae L. Rahming (DOC), who tweeted on 13 December where he wrote, "On 12 December 2022, the Office of the Attorney General of The Bahamas is announcing the arrest by The Royal Bahamas Police Force of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), former CEO of FTX." An image was also attached to the tweet which was the statement from the attorney general of the Bahamas Sen. Ryan Pinder KC on the arrest of the Sam Bankman-Fried.

The arrest of Bankman-Fried came just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III, reported AP.

Bahamas authorities would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request for extradition said Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder in the official statement. In the meantime, Bahamian authorities would continue to investigate Bankman-Fried.