US And China Discuss Possible Meeting Between Blinken And Chinese Foreign Minister: Report

Biden administration is pushing for a high-level meeting between the US and Beijing officials on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Italy next week, sources familiar with the development told Financial Times. Both US and China are in discussion to arrange a possible dialogue between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to at least 3 people who have already been briefed about the bilateral talks.

In a shift to his hardline political posture against Beijing, US President Joe Biden told close aides that he would be sending his deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman to China after a planned call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Though, the American leader did not disclose any specific dates or timeline for the said telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart.

The FT report reveals that the White House has been in discussion for weeks to send US national security advisor Jake Sullivan to fix a meeting with the Chinese President on the margins of G20 in October. Blinken and Wang’s meeting in Italy would be the first high-level engagement between Washington and Beijing since their face-to-face meeting in March that ended up in exchange of barbs, war of words, and heated rhetorics. The two countries took aim at each other’s policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska. China accused the US of being "condescending" in its tone, US slammed Beijing for being "intent on grandstanding" as the round of talks exceeded 2 hours, the scheduled time.

Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier held a phone call to discuss several contentious areas, including the curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in northwestern Xinjiang region, and investigation into the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, suggesting it may have been escaped from a laboratory in the central city of Wuhan, and demanding transparency. Yang had given a combative response saying that China was “gravely concerned” over what he labelled “absurd” stories of the US. China “firmly opposes any despicable acts that use the epidemic as an excuse to slander China and to shift blames," Yang said in a statement later.

The US State Department shortly issued a statement saying that Blinken had “stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus, including the need for World Health Organization's Phase 2 expert-led studies in China.” Furthermore, the discussion on other contentious issues such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and accusations that China has arbitrarily detained two Canadian citizens in retaliation for Canada's detention of Chinese communications technology giant Huawei’s executive [wanted in the US] created more rifts between the world’s two largest economies.

China-US trade barbs on COVID origin

Earlier yesterday, in a bitter response to the US’ Wuhan Lab leak theory as the source of the novel coronavirus’ origin, Chinese government spokesperson, Zhao Lijian lashed out saying that the US must co-operate like China and allow “full investigation” into its secret bases and biological labs, including the Fort Detrick, the US Army Futures Command installation located in Frederick.

China renewed its narrative about the US soldiers bringing the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan during the World Military Games in October 2019. Zhao responded to the White House press secretary Jen Psaki's remarks that the US needed to conduct an "independent investigation" on COVID-19. She was speaking in context to the WSJ's declassified report that the researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and fell ill and were hospitalized in November 2019, much prior to China's official confirmation of the first coronavirus cases.