US & India Will Continue Close Consultation To Stabilize Effects Of Russian War: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his opening remarks ahead of his virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was looking forward to continuing 'close consultations' with India on their bilateral ties and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi it is always good to see you, I look forward to seeing you in Japan on May 24. I was honoured to walk with you to the White House last year to discuss India-US relations and meet fellow QUAD leaders. I am pleased to speak to you virtually and your Ministers in person," said Biden.

"As 2 vibrant democracies, we take the same concerns about the global challenges we face, such as COVD-19, advancing health security, tracking economic crisis, and share a strong and growing defence partnership. At the route of our partnership, is our deep people-to-people ties," he added.

Welcoming India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault, President Biden noted that the United States and India will continue their close consultation on how they could manage and stabilise the effects of the Russian war. "I am looking forward to our discussions today. Our dialogue is key to ensuring the US-India relationship continues to grow deeper and stronger," he concluded.

Agenda of India-US virtual meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11 where the two leaders will discuss an array of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis to strengthening the global economy amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The Modi-Biden virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue which will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken representing the US.

According to the US Department of State readout, US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with PM Modi to “further deepen ties between governments, economies, and people.” The two leaders are expected to engage in talks ranging over several issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific. They will also have a dialogue on mitigating the destabilizing impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine.