US And Its Allies, Partners To Expose 'malicious Cyber Activities' By China

Along with allies, the United States has decided to uncover the “malicious cyber activities” taken by China and to take further action on the same. As per news agency ANI, in a statement on July 18 (local time), the senior officials of US President Joe Biden administration said that on Monday, the US and its allies would be exposing “further details of the PRC's pattern of malicious cyber activities and taking further action to counter it, as it poses a major threat to the US and allies' economic and national security."

The announcement will now be made on July 19 at 7 AM (local time). The US allies include the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO and the states would join the US in not only exposing and criticising China’s Ministry of State Security’s malicious cyber activities. Reportedly, it is the first time that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has denounced the cyber activities involving China, said the officials via teleconference.

"We will show how the PRC's MSS, Ministry of State Security...uses criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally, including for their own personal profit. Their operations include criminal activities, such as cyber-enabled extortion, crypto-jacking, and theft from victims around the world for financial gain," the officials said as per ANI.

NSA, CISA and FBI will expose over 50 tactics

Reportedly, the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will also expose over 50 tactics, techniques, and procedures Chinese state-sponsored cybercriminals used while targetting the United States and allied networks. The federal agencies would also present advice for technical mitigations to confront this threat.

Further, the US government along with its allies and partners will officially attribute the malicious cyber campaign using the zero-day vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Exchange Server disclosed in March to the cyber actors affiliated with the MSS with high confidence.

Apart from that, the upcoming actions by the US and its allies will be an example of how the international powers continue to build on the progress made from Biden’s first foreign trip to Europe that included the Group of Seven (G7) summit and summit with the European Union (EU). In April, the US government announced that it conducted cyber operations and pursued several proactive network defence actions to safeguard the interests of Americans.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash