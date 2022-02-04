US & Its Citizens Are Safer As ISIS Chief 'removed From Battlefield' In Syria: Pentagon

Following the death of the ISIS leader in northwest Syria, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that now the United States and its citizens are safer. According to the Pentagon, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, died on Thursday night when he detonated an explosive device during a US military operation that aimed to kill or capture him. Along with al-Qurayshi, some of his family members and an ISIS deputy were also killed during the explosion.

"The professionalism, skill and readiness of our troops -- honed through relentless rehearsal -- has dealt ISIS a severe blow and has helped make our country and our fellow citizens safer," Austin said in a statement this morning.

Speaking during the news briefing, the Pentagon chief stated that al-Qurayshi, also known as Haji Abdullah, provided near-constant operational guidance to ISIS fighters, including the prison break and attack at Al-Hasakah and the slaughter of Yazidis in Iraq. “He is now off the battlefield and out of command and cannot threaten any more lives,” Austin added. He also praised the US Central Command and US Special Operations Command for their superb support to the planning and execution of the mission.

"I have been involved with enough of these sorts of operations to know how difficult they are to mount and how meticulously they must be planned and resourced,” the Defence Secretary said.

Separately, US President Joe Biden said that the Al-Qurayshi detonated a suicide bomb "in a final act of desperate cowardice”. The blast had killed not only the ISIS leader but also his wife and their two children. All US forces emerged safely from the raid, which Biden said was carried out under his direction. He further added that Qurayshi's death "removed a major terrorist threat to the world".

US forces raid in Syria

According to NBC News, in Atmeh, a village near the Turkish border in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib Province, local residents and first responders described a chaotic scene that left a number of women and children dead and parts of the residential building targeted in the raid reduced to rubble. The bodies of at least 13 people were found by the local rescue service, with six children and four women among them. The raid lasted about two hours, and the US forces clashed with a "small group" who "engaged" them shortly before they left.

Notably, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi took over as head of the militant group earlier in October 2019 following the death of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Abu Bakr was also killed during a US raid in the same area. All-Baghdadi had killed himself by exploding a bomb as US forces approached his residence. In the blast, an official told AP that his family, including women and children were also killed. He was also known as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla.

