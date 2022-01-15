US And NATO Ready To Resume Dialogue With Russia, Avers Secretary Antony Blinken

On January 14, following a phone call between United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the US State Department released a statement announcing that the US and NATO are ready to resume reciprocal dialogue with Moscow. Later on January 15, Antony Blinken, posted a tweet, saying, "Good to speak with @JensStoltenberg following the NATO-Russia Council this week. The U.S. and NATO are united and ready for further reciprocal dialogue with Russia."

In the statement, the US state department's spokesman, Ned Price said Blinken called NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on January 14 to discuss the subsequent steps after the NATO-Russia Council. He added that US and NATO are prepared to meet with Russia again and are committed to continuing diplomacy and reciprocal communication. He went on to add that the US and its NATO allies remain united in their approach to diplomacy and encourage Russia to take decisive action to deescalate its continued assault against Ukraine.

The statement read, "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss next steps following the January 12 NATO-Russia Council. The United States and NATO are ready to meet again with Russia and are committed to pursuing continued diplomacy and reciprocal dialogue. The United States and its NATO Allies are united on the diplomatic path forward and urge Russia to take immediate action to deescalate its ongoing aggression against Ukraine."

The Russian Foreign Ministry presented a draft agreement on security assurances between Kremlin and the United States, as well as a draft agreement on assuring Russia's security and that of NATO member states, on December 17, 2021. On January 10, Geneva hosted consultations on the topic, which were followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12.

This comes at a time when West and Kyiv have been claiming a possible Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine. These assertions, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are "empty and unfounded", and are being used to spark tensions. He said that Russia poses no threat to anyone. Peskov, however, did not rule out the potential of provocations aimed at justifying such accusations and warned that using military action to resolve the problem in southern Ukraine would be disastrous.

