US & Palestine Hold Virtual Summit After 5-year Gap; Renew Economic Dialogue

Officials from the US and the State of Palestine, on Tuesday, held a virtual summit after five years sans scheduled talks. According to a report by Sputnik, the meet was focused on renewing the US-Palestinian Economic dialogue but a lot of other issues including infrastructure development, access to US markets were also brought on the discussion table. Notably, the summit also marked the first since Hamas took control of Gaza and Israel subsequently imposed a blockade.

During the meeting, Yael Lempert, US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs said that the White House supports the idea of Palestinian freedom and economic prosperity.

"Growing the Palestinian economy will also play a critical role in advancing our overarching political goal: a negotiated two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel," he told the attendees.

On the Palestinian side, the conference marked the presence of Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily, Palestine Monetary Authority (PMA) Governor Dr Feras Milhem, Minister of Information Technology and Communication Ishaq Sider, and Chairman of the Palestinian Energy & Natural Resources Authority Zafer Melhem.

Business & infrastructure also discussed

Amongst the topics that were brought to the discussion table were American regulations, infrastructure development, access of Palestinian businessmen to US markets and obstacles to Palestinian economic development. While Joe Biden has refrained from showing blatant support to any side, his predecessor Donald Trump, a close ally to former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, had shown support to Tel Aviv's claim over Jerusalem.

Soon after assuming office in 2016, Trump had announced the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and also subsumed the consulate in the mission.

However, President Biden promised to reopen the consulate and establish communication with Palestinians. Under a plan proposed by Trump, Israel would have been allowed to annex 30% of West Bank to incorporate settlements and the Jordan Valley.

However, Biden has blatantly denounced the zionist agenda of annexation, albeit he nodded to protect Israel’s security and sovereignty. Golan Heights, which Israel annexed after the six-day war and Trump recognised as a part of Israel, remain particularly important.

(Image: AP)