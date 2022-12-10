US And Russia Agree For More Prisoner Swaps After Brittney Griner's Return

After the recent prisoner swap between the US and Russia, in the latest update of US-Russia prisoner swap, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that his government is in favor of more of these prisoner swaps with the United States, reported ANI. This was after the exchange between the American basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Putin has also affirmed that the two countries would continue the talks between the intelligence agencies of both countries and if terms are agreed upon then there could be a possibility of more such swaps of high-profile prisoners.

While addressing the news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, a question about future prisoner swaps was asked from Putin and he replied, "Yes, everything is possible. This is the result of negotiations in search of a compromise. In this case, compromises were found and we are not against continuing this work in the future," reported ANI.

Griner comes back to the US

Brittney Griner had been detained by Russian Intelligence at the Moscow airport under the charges of carrying a vape cigarette and cannabis oil in her luggage. Recently, on 9 December, Griner was moved to Abu Dhabi for the prisoner swap and from there the basketball player flew home to San Antonio, Texas.

Her return home was hailed by the US. The president of the United States, Joe Biden gave Griner's wife a warm welcome at the white house while taking it to Twitter he shared a picture of with Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner, and wrote, "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home." Later, Biden shared a video of him with Griner's wife where they can be seen talking on the call with Griner and wrote, "Brittney’s coming home."