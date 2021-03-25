US And Turkey Conflicted Over Purchase Of Russia's S-400s Despite Pressure On Ankara

Turkey’s purchase of an advanced Russian air defence system is being seen as a threat by Washington. On Wednesday, March 24, top diplomats from the United States and Turkey failed to overcome the differences over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian air defence system. After a meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkish journalists that Turkey will stay on its decision to operate the Russian S-400s.

Cavusoglu said, “We have told them once again that Turkey has already bought the S-400s and that the issue is closed”. He further added that he told Blinken that Turkey aimed to procure its future air defence needs from the United States or other NATO allies. Turkey also argued that the Russian system is not a threat to NATO. Also, it has repeatedly urged for a dialogue to resolve the existing issue.

No waiver of sanctions

This meeting was the first since President Joe Biden’s administration took office in January. Earlier in January, a Turkish official called on the new US administration to hold a dialogue with Turkey and review a decision to sanction the country over its purchase of the Russian system. This request came even after Washington made clear that there can be no waiver of the sanctions until Ankara disposes of the Russian technology.

In December, the US sanctioned four Turkish officials under a US law known as CAATSA. The sanctions included a ban on export licenses to Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries. Before this, Turkey had been kicked out of the US F-35 stealth jet programme. This was due to the concerns that Russian technology would jeopardize the safety of the fighter jets. The sanctions further contributed to the rift between Washington and Ankara. At that time, the US officials completely ruled out the possibility of discussions with Turkey over the S-400's risks to the F-35s.

(Image Credits: AP)