US & UK Launch New Energy Partnership To Reduce Dependence on Russia & drive Down Prices

The US and UK have announced a new energy partnership called the UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership. The 10 Downing Street has released a statement talking about the energy partnership and what its priorities will be. “Over the coming year, the US aims to more than double the amount of gas exported to the UK in 2021 to secure supply and reduce price volatility,” reads the statement published by 10 Downing Street.

A new UK-US joint action group staffed with senior officials from White House and British government will steer the initiative. The energy partnership comes at the heels of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where they talked about reducing global dependence on Russian energy and the importance of energy security. "Together the UK and US will ensure the global price of energy and the security of our national supply can never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime," said PM Sunak.

LNG is a crucial part of the energy partnership

One of the key components of the UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership is Liquified Natural Gas. LNG plays a crucial role in Europe’s attempt to wean itself off from Russian energy. As a part of this partnership, the US will export 9-10 billion cubic meters of Liquified Natural Gas to the UK over the next year. Nations which import LNG must have LNG terminals to convert the gas. The UK has a total of 3 LNG terminals, two in Wales and one in Kent. The gas that will be supplied to the UK won't be used just for the UK's domestic energy consumption. The LNG will be supplied to Europe from Britain.

Supplying energy to Europe from the UK is crucial because Britain has LNG terminals but it does not have enough storage capacity. Europe on the other hand, especially countries like Germany, don’t have sufficient LNG terminals but they do have storage capacity. As of March this year, Germany had no LNG terminals and in March, the German government announced construction of 2 LNG terminals. Europe has sufficient storage capacity and with the passage of time, strategic reserves of Liquified Natural Gas can be filled up. The gas will be supplied to Europe via pipelines. This LNG will help Europe have some sort of safety net. Europe relies primarily on the US and Qatar for LNG supplies.

What is LNG?

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled down to a liquid state, which makes it possible to transport the gas over long distances. It is usually transported in ships. To turn LNG into usable energy, it must first be returned to its gaseous state by warming it up. This is typically done using heat exchangers, which transfer heat from another source to the LNG, causing it to evaporate. The resulting natural gas can then be used in a variety of ways, such as for heating or generating electricity. It can also be used as a transportation fuel for vehicles that are equipped to run on natural gas.

The Significance of UK-US Energy Partnership

This is not the first time US and UK are coming together to address the problem of energy shortage. The United States and the United Kingdom have a long history of energy partnership, dating back to World War II when the two countries joined forces to address the critical shortage of oil. One of the most important examples of this partnership was the creation of the Anglo-American Oil Company in 1917, which later became British Petroleum (BP). This company played a crucial role in meeting the Allied powers' energy needs during the war.

Another significant example of the US-UK energy partnership was the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System in the 1970s. This project, which was a joint venture between BP and several American companies, transported oil from the North Slope of Alaska to the Port of Valdez, where it was shipped to markets around the world. The US-UK energy partnership has also had significant geopolitical consequences. For example, the close ties between the two countries have allowed them to work together to secure stable supplies of oil and gas from the Middle East, which has helped to maintain global energy security.