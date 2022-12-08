The US government slammed the Taliban Wednesday after reports surfaced of public flogging and executions being carried out by the radical Islamic group on the Afghan population. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the recent reports of the Taliban's activities, "indicates to us that the Taliban seek a return to their regressive and abusive practices of the 1990s."

Price indicated the reports of Taliban ordering judges to impose "their interpretation" of the Sharia law in the middle eastern nation which includes "public executions; it includes amputations; it includes floggings," while adding, "We have seen the reports of a public execution today."

Human rights to steer US-Afghanistan relations

The US State Department spokesperson further established during the briefing that the US-Afghanistan relations would be driven by the Taliban's conduct toward Afghanistan's population. He stressed, "It depends largely on their actions when it comes to human rights, when it comes to the rights of all Afghans, when it comes to the rights of women and girls."

Further slamming the radical Islamic group, Price said the Taliban is unwilling or unable to implement the commitments it made not only to the international community but most importantly, to Afghanistan's population. "They are going to be accountable at the end of the day to the people of Afghanistan," Price stated while promising America's support to the people of Afghanistan.

He also took note of "despicable videos circulated online" and said, "It was an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans then; it would be an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans now."

The US official further stated that the direction the Taliban is heading is "a clear failure by the Taliban to uphold their promises."

Taliban has been in-charge of Afghanistan since its takeover of the nation in August 2021. It has imposed policies severely restricting basic rights, particularly aimed at women and girls, rights groups have stated. Furthermore, the regime has carried out broad censorship, limiting critical reporting.

UN condemns 1st public execution since Taliban takeover

Meanwhile, UN Human Rights office OHCHR condemned what is believed to be the first public execution since the Taliban overthrew the Afghan administration installed by the United States. Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the OHCHR described the execution as a "deeply disturbing" development and added that the act was performed in the presence of locals in addition to some senior members of Taliban authorities.

After Taliban authorities in #Afghanistan announced the first public execution since last year’s takeover, @UNHumanRights reminded that the action constituted a form of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. #StandUp4HumanRightshttps://t.co/MgcPApqxsF — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 7, 2022

He further stressed that public executions remain a form of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment", and added that they are "arbitrary in nature and contrary to the right to life protected under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," to which Afghanistan is a party. The message was further echoed by UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)