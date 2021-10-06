US: Andrew Yang Announces New Political Party To End 'two-party Duopoly'

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has proposed the formation of a new political party in an effort to shatter the "two-party duopoly" of Democrats and Republicans. The Forward Party is Yang's new political party's name and "Not left. Not right. Forward." is his party's slogan. Andrew announced his retirement from the Democratic Party earlier this month. In a video announcement on his Twitter account, Andrew stated that polarisation in the United States is at an all-time high, to the point where people are unable to be in the same room with their family members. He stated that right now, people have this two-sided duopoly that is constantly clashing. Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans, according to Yang, are capable of solving the challenges that Americans face.

'60% of Americans now believe both parties are out of touch'

According to him, 60% of Americans now believe both parties are out of touch, and 57% want a third party to represent them. Most Americans want common-sense solutions to better their lives, such as Universal Basic Income, but recognise that they will have to wait a long time for them to arrive. Yang said on Monday that breaking up with the Democratic Party feels like the correct thing to do since he believes that he can make a greater effect this way, as per the reports of CBS News.

He stated that he believes that he can more successfully contact the people who are outside the system. He is feeling more self-sufficient. According to CBS News, he also stated that on a personal level, he admits that he has always had a strange relationship with the Democratic Party. He is not a big believer in ideologies. Making partisan arguments especially expressing what he frequently regard as a performative feeling, makes him feel uneasy.

More about Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur, lawyer and politician in the United States. Yang is well known for running for president of the Democratic Party in 2020 and being a contender for mayor of New York City in 2021. Yang rose to prominence in US political circles during his 2020 Democratic primary campaign, according to The Daily Caller. He had previously criticised the American two-party system and recommended some drastic adjustments.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP