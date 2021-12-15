US: Angelina Jolie Meets Legislators In Capitol Hill, Discusses Violence Against Women Act

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Tuesday, 14 December, visited Capitol Hill where she met US House representatives and discussed a host of issues including child and women welfare.

US representative for Missouri's 1st congressional district, Cori Bush, after meeting Jolie, said that she was "forever grateful" to be able to work “with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence.” The US Congresswoman informed that she talked about the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) with Jolie.

Saying that the fight "is personal" as she was a survivor herself, Bush thanked Angelina Jolie for her leadership to put an end to violence against women.

I'm forever grateful to get to work in partnership with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence.



As a survivor myself, this fight is personal.



Thank you to Angelina Jolie for your leadership to put an end to violence against women. pic.twitter.com/aMHututtcn — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 14, 2021

'Grateful' for Jolie's 'continued advocacy for the vulnerable': Senator Mitt Romney

US Senator Mitt Romney, while informing about his meeting with the actor and filmmaker, said that he and Jolie discussed support for children and families "at home and abroad." The US Senator also expressed gratitude to Jolie for her work as "Goodwill Ambassador and her continued advocacy for the vulnerable" in a tweet he posted, sharing a picture with the actor.

Met with Angelina Jolie to discuss ways in which we can support children and families at home and abroad. I’m grateful for her work as a Goodwill Ambassador and for her continued advocacy for the vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/wccmXNzhHo — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 14, 2021

Informing about her visit to Washington DC to discuss and advocate for improvements in topics such as VAWA reauthorisation, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights, Angelina Jolie was quoted by Deadline as saying, "I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices, including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with senators, especially focused on provisions for children’s health.”

Angelina Jolie had previously visited Capitol Hill in September this year to discuss the Act and campaign for children's health issues, CBS News reported. At that time, Jolie told reporters that she was meeting with Justice Department officials and GOP Senator Joni Ernst.

Ahead of her September visit to Capitol Hill, a spokesperson for Angelina Jolie told CBS News that the actor would discuss the importance of VAWA reauthorisation, FBI reforms, judicial training and health equity.

Signed in 1994, VAWA was the first legislation in the USA to acknowledge domestic violence and sexual assault as crimes and provide federal assistance to combat them. Earlier this year, the US House reorganised the Violence Against Women Act.

(Image: @RepCori/Twitter)