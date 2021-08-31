On August 30, the US completed the pullout of its troops from war-ravaged Afghanistan, ending two decades of conflict with Islamist insurgents. "Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with absolute certainty," General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command, told media reporters. While the Biden Administration rescued over a lakh people including Afghan residents, they left behind trained dogs, locked in cages.

Now, in the aftermath, rights group ‘American Humane’ has slammed the White House’s move to leave military dogs in Kabul. “The American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home!” the group said in an online statement. Furthermore, they also proposed to provide the “contract K-9 soldiers,” a lifetime of medical support.

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned."

Biden's move attracts global flak

Not a great day for America's service dogs that are still in the airport😔 pic.twitter.com/7KtbFaqkHp — Nasser (@WhkNp) August 30, 2021

How it started / How it's going pic.twitter.com/Mqm3WfDJem — lt (@lindytrader) August 30, 2021

American soldiers forcibly released rescue dogs at the airport in Kabul. That is the death sentence for the dogs. Unable to leave the airport area they will starve to death or will most probably be shot by the Taliban. How heartless is that? — Petra Pauline 🇪🇺 (@PetraPauline) August 31, 2021

Urgent American and service dogs 130 pets of service men and women being left for dead by @CENTCOM @POTUS @USEmbassyKabul in #kabul #operationhercules need a miracle we have a plane coming and military is forcing Charlotte to abandon the dogs ! Help #rescue #help @cher pic.twitter.com/IyZpXidjq4 — lindsey brooks (@drgroovy77) August 30, 2021

Please tell me you’re joking about the dogs… Honestly it wouldn’t surprise me but please tell me that this is some kind of sick joke. — Southshore26 (@Southshore26) August 30, 2021

This is a disgrace. — Bentley Kolton🐗🏀🇺🇸 (@ThatDamnBentley) August 31, 2021

Billions in military equipment left behind, including at Kabul airport

Apart from the dogs, the US has also left behind tens of millions of dollars worth of defence gear at the Kabul airport. Visuals have emerged of the Taliban dressed in US military uniforms at the airport, and while a number of the aircraft there have been sabotaged by the US, there are approximately a hundred, including helicopters and fixed-wing craft, which the Taliban has captured from the rest of the country.

Speaking on handing over such an arsenal to the Taliban terrorists, Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been 'de-militarized', and has essentially been rendered inoperable. A Defense department official who was not authorized to speak publicly in a statement to a foreign daily said, "Troops likely used thermite grenades, which burn at temperatures of 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit, to destroy key components of the equipment." Another Defense official also not authorized to speak publicly, speaking to the same daily, said "A blast heard last week at the airport was related to destroying equipment." However, in other parts of the country, huge caches of weapons and vehicles have been captured by the Taliban.

(Image: AP)