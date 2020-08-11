US Announces 100 MHz Of Mid-band Spectrum For Commercial 5G Deployment

The United States Department of Defence on August 10 announced plans of making 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum between 3.45-3.55 GHz available for commercial 5G deployment. The White House said that 5G, with its high speed and powerful performance, will improve every industry and lives of all the citizens.

The government agencies have been assessing ways to share the 3.1-3.55 GHz band with commercial users, while guarding federal military operations that already occupy the band. "With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, 5G will improve every industry and the lives of all Americans,” the White House said in a recently released statement.

The White House also added that 5G would be able to travel long distances to ensure that all Americans have access to the networks while delivering fast speed and high performance that will power the technologies of the future. The statement also added that the availability of more mid-band spectrum is a key factor in driving widespread 5G access across rural America. "With 5G networks already available to more than 250 million Americans, we have made significant strides. The availability of more mid-band spectrum is a key factor in driving widespread 5G access across rural America," the statement read.

White House advisor says FCC will auction the spectrum in 2021

As per reports, in a report to Congress, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) earlier stated that the 3.45-3.55 GHz band was the most practical and feasible way for near-term sharing, including power levels preferred by the wireless industry. However, the recent announcement seemed to signal a more solid movement on the band for commercial users.

According to several reports, White House advisor and U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said that the FCC will be able to auction the spectrum beginning in December 2021 and it could be used in the summer of 2022. The wireless industry has always been vocal about the need of more mid-band spectrum to compete in 5G because mid-band maintains a balance in delivering coverage and capacity, and also lines up with spectrum that other countries are using for the network.

