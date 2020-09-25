US Announces $150 Million Grant Programme To Invest In Training For H-1B Workforce

The United States Department of Labor on September 24 announced a $150 million grant programme to invest in training for middle-to high-skilled H-1B occupations within key sectors in the country's economy. The main objective of the training program is to upskill the present workforce and train a new generation of workers to grow future workers. The sectors that will benefit the most from the 'H-1B One Workforce Grant Program' will be information technology and cybersecurity, advance manufacturing and transportation.

"The coronavirus pandemic has not only caused disruptions in the labor market but also forced many education and training providers and employers to rethink how to deliver training. In this grant program, the Department’s Employment and Training Administration set out to streamline funding and resources to encourage a more integrated workforce system that will encourage applicants to provide an innovative mix of training strategies, leveraging innovative modes of training delivery, including online, distance and other technology-enabled learning," DOL said in a statement.

Eligibility Criteria

There are four types of organisations that qualify as eligible led applicants - businesses, business-related NGOs such as trade associations, education and training providers, including community colleges, economic development agencies, and entities that are involved in administering the public workforce system established under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Eligible participants served through this grant program must be at least 17 years old and not currently enrolled in any secondary school within a local educational agency. Eligible participants must be unemployed or underemployed individuals seeking full-time employment, and incumbent workers needing to update or upskill to retain employment or advance into the middle- to high-skilled positions. Veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members will receive Priority of Service, said the labor department.

