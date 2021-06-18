US Announces $3.2 Billion Plan To Develop Treatments For COVID-19 & Potential Threats

The Biden administration has announced plans to spend $3.2 billion to accelerate the development and discovery of antiviral treatments against COVID-19 and future threats. The program called the Antiviral Program for Pandemics, aims to catalyze the development of new medicines to combat COVID-19, announced Dr Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, on June 17 at a White House briefing.

The program will have leading scientists from academia, as well as industry, to accelerate the development of new antivirals. The plan will help accelerate the clinical testing of promising antiviral medicines that are already in various stages of development. The other pillar of the program involves the discovery of new antiviral medications.

Dr Anthony Fauci told reporters that the vaccines remain "the centerpiece" of the US arsenal against COVID-19. He added that "antivirals can and are an important complement to existing vaccines, especially for individuals with certain conditions that might put them at a greater risk." The Biden administration’s plan provides $500 million for fundamental research and laboratory support, $1 billion for the creation of the program, and $700 million for the development and manufacturing through the NIH and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Last week, the US government said that if the antiviral pill manufactured by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are found to be safe and effective, the government would purchase 1.7 million doses of the medicine. Several other companies, including Pfizer, Roche and AstraZeneca, are also testing antiviral pills.

In the United States, the total cases reported as of June 17 stands at 33,327,096. According to US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 are 598,301. The overall tally of fully vaccinated people is 147,758,585 while people who have received one dose of vaccine stands at 175,867,860.

