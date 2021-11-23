US Announces Fresh Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Keep Up Pressure On Russia

The United States has put more pressure on Russia over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US opposed the Russian gas pipeline project, which would deliver gas to Germany and Western Europe via the Baltic Sea, has now slowed down after the Biden administration imposed strict sanctions on the energy project, reported AP. The US Secretary of State Department Antony Blinken on Monday said the Nord Stream 2 sanctions would be imposed at a shipping company named Transadria Ltd that is involved in the gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany. The sanctions against the pipeline project came after Congress asked the Biden Administration to take action against the pipeline. In an attempt to build pressure on Russia, the US imposed these sanctions, which are being supported by several EU states that had earlier voiced concern that Nord Stream 2 would give political power to Russia resulting in a risk to Europe's energy security.

The Russia-controlled giant gas project owns the pipeline with investment from several European companies, and the US agreed with Germany that the US would allow the pipeline's completion without imposing US sanctions, considering German interests involved in the project. The Biden administration has now sanctioned eight people and 17 vessels that are linked to the Russian gas project, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement. "Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we will continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline," Blinken said in Monday's statement, reported DW.com.

What is the Nord Stream 2 project?

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a Russian-controlled project that would deliver Russian gas to Germany and some parts of Western Europe via the Baltic Sea instead of through Poland and Ukraine. Earlier, the Biden Administration had approved the project, considering its relationship with Germany, who is a key NATO ally. Meanwhile, this project has also escalated concerns in the west that Russia would gain excess power over European gas supplies. However, the project was completed in September, but Germany's network regulator last week suspended plans to open the pipeline after citing that the operator within Germany does not comply with German law. On the other hand, the Russian government has claimed that the country could quickly boost natural gas supplies once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operations.

