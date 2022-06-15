US Announces Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange; Seeks To Bring 20 Young Leaders From India

United States' State Department on Tuesday (local time) launched a ‘Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative’ that would convene at least 20 emerging young “civic leaders” from India and the United States. The State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs said that the exchange will advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. The exchange was championed by the late Honourable John Lewis and would open on June 15.

The exchange would include one week of virtual program and orientation followed by a two-week academic residency hosted at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the University of Alabama. Apart from the classroom learning and discussion, the participants of the ‘Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange’ will be visiting the civil rights sites in the United States.

US State Department said, “In addition to classroom learning and discussion, participants will visit civil rights sites in Montgomery, Selma and Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.”

“In January 2023, the Indian and U.S. participants will reconvene in India to visit important sites, communities, and organizations that build upon their academic curriculum, which is centered around the academic themes of peace, nonviolence, and conflict resolution and build their leadership capacities,” it added.

US to launch West Asia QUAD with India

Meanwhile, the United States has also said that it will be launching a new four-nation dialogue with India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when US President Joe Biden visits the region next month. As per reports, the dialogue would be called I2U2 including India, Israel, UAE and US. Biden would launch the dialogue during his visit to Israel, which would also mark the first leg of his maiden trip to West Asia from July 13 to July 16.

In Israel, Biden is set to visit West Bank, home to the Palestinian Authority, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he would be meeting several regional leaders. A senior Biden administration official has already told the reporters that the initiative would be launched in a virtual call Biden will hold with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and UAE's President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Image: ANI