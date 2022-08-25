US Announces 'loan Forgiveness' Plan; To Cancel Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debts

In a historic decision, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday finally made the long-awaited announcement to implement a widescale 'student loan forgiveness' plan for students struggling under the burden of huge study loans in the country. The plan which will help to wipe out a significant amount of student loan debt for millions of Americans will cancel around $10,000 for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year.

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.



I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

At a time when the move has already received appreciation from several Democrats, it has also faced criticism and backlash from the Republicans who have questioned if the plan is fair enough for those who save for their education or paid their debts after completing their education.

In a quick response to this, Biden while speaking to the media replied to a question over whether his government's decision stands fair enough for students who paid their debts.

"Is it fair to people who in fact do not own multi-billion dollar businesses to see one of these guys getting all the tax credits? Is that fair? What do you think?", he said in a befitting response.

US government's student debt relief plan

In a major announcement, President Joe Biden while stating that millions of student borrowers will be benefitted from the move said that by using executive action, his administration will implement a wide-scale student loan forgiveness plan. He further also hinted toward extending the ongoing student loan pause.

As a part of the decision, while up to $10,000 will be forgiven in the student loan debt plan for those earning less than $125,000 (or $250,000 per year if they are married), an additional relief has been also added for Pell Grant recipients, a form of federal financial aid provided to students from lower-income households.

As a part of this, student loan borrowers who also receive grants can get up to $20,000 as a relief from the plan.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” said President Biden in a tweet.

Furthermore, he also added that debt relief will play a major role in giving people a fair shot toward opportunities. "It’s about making sure folks have the breathing room they need to buy a house, open a business, start a family, and save for their future", he added.

Image: AP