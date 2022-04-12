US Announces New Rules For 'ghost Guns', Requires Serial Numbers On Gun Kits

The United States has recently announced new regulations on the growing use of untraceable weapons known as ghost guns, as per the Department of Justice. These guns are designed to make the tracing of the weapons parts possible by requiring serial numbers on the gun kits. According to a release issued by the department on Monday, the US government wing stated that the "Frame or Receiver" Final Rule, which modernises the description of a firearm, has been submitted to the Federal Register.

The release further added, “This rule will clarify that parts kits that are readily convertible to firearms are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.” These legislative changes will aid in the reduction of the proliferation of 'ghost guns,' which are commonly made from ‘kits, lack serial numbers, and are sold without background checks,’ making them difficult to track and simple to get by criminals.

US vowed to fight the proliferation of ghost guns used in violent crimes

A year ago, as per Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, the Justice Department had vowed to fight the proliferation of ghost guns used in violent crimes. While speaking about the regulation, Garland asserted that this rule would make it more difficult for perpetrators and other prohibited individuals to acquire untraceable firearms, which will assist law enforcement officers to retrieve the details they need to solve crimes, and will significantly reduce the number of untraceable firearms flooding the communities.

According to the release, Garland further noted, “I commend all our colleagues at the ATF who have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to get this important rule finalized, and to do it in a way that respects the rights of law-abiding Americans."

Underneath the new rule, federally registered weapons dealers, as well as gunsmiths, will be obligated to "have a serial number added to 3D printed guns or other un-serialized firearms" they accept into inventory. Moreover, the rule also compels federal weapons licensees, including gun stores, to keep records for the duration of their licence, which is longer than the previous requirement of 20 years.

According to the Justice Department, US authorities received 45,240 complaints of suspected ghost weapons seized by police departments from January 2016 to December 2021, including 692 homicide or attempted homicide probes.

Moreover, the Biden-led government will require retailers to run background checks before selling kits that contain the parts which are necessary for someone to make a gun, the release said.

What in ghost gun?

Ghost Gun is a non-serialised weapon created by private individuals. In general, weapons made by licensed firms are required to have serial numbers that allow tracking the gun back to the factory, the firearms dealer, or the original purchaser. According to an Associated Press report, ghost guns are made out of components that are then put together. The lower receiver is a crucial component in the construction of an undetectable gun. The receivers are normally made of metal or polymer and they are available as do-it-yourself kits.

(Image: AP)