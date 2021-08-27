US Announces Successful Evacuation Of 12,500 People Despite Twin Blasts At Kabul Airport

Standing firmly to the promise that US President Joe Biden had made during a presser on Thursday, the White House on Friday tweeted the updated figure of one of the 'most difficult and largest airlifts' ever conducted in history. The White House has informed about the evacuation of approximately 12,500 people from Afghanistan despite two bomb blasts near the Kabul airport on Thursday. According to the reports, the first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Have a look at the official Tweets of the White House here:

Update: From 3 AM ET on 8/26 to 3 AM ET on 8/27 a total of approximately 12,500 people were evacuated from Kabul. 35 US military flights carried approximately 8,500 evacuees, and 54 coalition flights carried approximately 4,000 people. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2021

Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 105,000 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 110,600 people. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2021

Thursday incident transformed a scene of desperation into one of horror: White House

The report said that the twin bomb blasts killed hundreds of people including desperate Afghans, who were eagerly waiting for their turn to flee the war-torn country. The White House further said that the incident on Thursday transformed a scene of desperation into one of horror.

Biden pledged to take revenge on those behind the Kabul attack

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised to continue the evacuation despite twin bomb blasts at the Kabul airport. He promised to evacuate all US citizens and desperate Afghans from the war-torn country. Biden also promised to seek revenge for the 13 US military personnel and service members killed in the bomb blasts. “We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden stated in front of the reporters during a press conference in the East Room of the White House.

"The United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group are behind the attacks at the Kabul airport," said US President during the presser.

"The Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan," Biden said. Emotion, as well as the rage for the Taliban, could be seen in his speech. He added that he had instructed the US military to develop plans to strike the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Further, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the martyrs killed in the terrorist attacks.

