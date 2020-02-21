Mike Pompeo Announces Weeklong 'Reduction In Violence' Before Deal With Taliban

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced that Washington is set to sign a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29. The latest development has come after the two warring parties have come to an agreement for a weeklong reduction in violence starting from February 22.

The weeklong reduction in violence (RIV) will serve as a test before the signing of the peace agreement between the United States, the Afghan forces, and the Taliban. According to reports, if this deal is signed, it will see a reduction of US forces by almost half of the 12,000-13,000 troops currently deployed in Afghanistan.

'Reduction in Violence'

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

Read: India Congratulates Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani For Poll Victory

As per reports, the deal will be signed in Doha on February 29 if the weeklong reduction in violence criteria is fulfilled. Mike Pompeo in his statement said that upon the successful implementation of the understanding, the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward.

Pompeo further added, "Challenges remain, but the progress made in Doha provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment." According to Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman Javed Faisal, Afghan forces will continue to fight other terrorist groups like the Islamic State during the weeklong RIV period that will come into force from Saturday.

Read: Ashraf Ghani Secures Second Term As President Of Afghanistan

.@SecPompeo announced that the U.S. reached an understanding with the Taliban on a significant, nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan that will help to move our #AfghanPeaceProcess forward. This will advance progress toward a political settlement in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/PdsQYdooT1 — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) February 21, 2020

Read: Taliban Commanders Kill Primary Court's Judge In Afghanistan

The United States and Taliban were on a verge of signing an agreement in September last year but Donald Trump suddenly pulled out of the deal after a US soldier was killed by the Taliban forces. The Taliban had previously refused to speak directly with the Afghan government, which they say is a puppet on the hands of the United States. Taliban was in government and held power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 until being overthrown after the American-led invasion following the September 11 attacks.

Read: EAM Jaishankar Meets US Peace Envoy For Afghanistan, Saudi Counterpart In Munich

(With Inputs from Agencies)