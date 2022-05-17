US: Anthony Fauci Says He Will Resign If Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election

The Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, Anthony Fauci on Sunday announced that if former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, he would not retain his position as the Chief Medical Advisor. In an interview with CNN, Fauci was asked if he trusted Trump's capacity to cope with the pandemic and if he would keep his position if Trump became president again, to which he responded, "Well, no, to the second question."

Talking about Trump's ability to cope with the pandemic, he stated that if people look at the history of the administration's response, it was at best mediocre. Fauci continued by stating that he believes that history will speak for itself in this regard. When asked about his experience with Trump, the medical advisor said that it was a little weird. He also stated that being in a position of contradicting the president gives him no pleasure at all. Trump's representatives have not commented on the situation as of yet.

During the pandemic, Trump frequently questioned and dismissed Fauci's pandemic advice. Trump was accused by Fauci of harassing him and confusing the public with false remarks on COVID-19 after pulling his statements out of context. Under the Biden administration, Fauci remained a major pandemic adviser. He even showed his interest in working with the incoming president "liberating" in January 2021. He claimed that under Trump's rule, he is able to stand up and talk about what he knows, what the evidence and science is.

Trump chastised Fauci for doubting the idea that COVID-19 escaped from Wuhan lab

Trump remarked during a campaign conference call in October 2020, one month before the presidential election that people are tired of hearing Fauci. He chastised the medical advisor for doubting the heavily debated idea that the deadly virus escaped from a Wuhan lab in China, according to the Guardian. Earlier this year, Fauci declared that the coronavirus problem in the United States had passed the pandemic stage, while instances could continue to climb as variants and sub-variants spread. Trump has not clarified if he will run for president in 2024, but he has held rallies across the country and hinted at another run.

Image: AP