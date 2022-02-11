US' Anti-Russia Bill Hits Impasse Over Senate's Indecision On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The United States Congress has drafted an anti-Russia Bill which Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) called “the mother of all sanctions”, which would attempt to hamper the Russian economy by penalising countries that would continue to trade with Moscow if Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine, Sputnik reported. After asserting to be on the verge of adopting the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022, Congressional Democrats appear to have gotten themselves into a bind, trying to sanction the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which flows from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

Senator Bob Menendez who leads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and proposed the sanctions bill last month, said, “I think we have hit an impasse,” as per Sputnik. He told CNN on Thursday that lawmakers have been seeking an alternative "process to explore" because they could not agree on sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and significant Russian banks.

This bill was introduced in reaction to US concerns that Russian troops which have been stationed near the Ukrainian border pose an immediate invasion danger to Kyiv, despite the fact that Moscow has denied that the deployment is intended to assault. on the other hand, Kyiv has also tried to play down Western concerns.

The West fears that Russia would gain too much control over European gas supply

It is worth noting that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a Russian-managed project that would transport Russian gas to Germany and portions of Western Europe across the Baltic Sea rather than Poland and Ukraine. The project had previously been authorised by the Biden Administration, which took into account the project's connection with Germany, a vital NATO partner. Meanwhile, fears in the west have grown that Russia would gain too much control over European gas supply as a result of this plan, as per media reports.

In addition to this, late last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was reportedly pushing to rush the sanction bill through with little to no debate over its terms, which some congressional members felt would block off "space for nonmilitary options," Sputnik reported.

The bill demanded an instant sanction on the gas pipeline, which has yet to be switched on. Democrats claim that such a measure would cause division within NATO at a time when Berlin appears hesitant about Washington's bellicose posturing. "There will be no Nord Stream 2" if Russia would cross the Ukrainian border, US President Joe Biden told the media after visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this week, Sputnik reported.

