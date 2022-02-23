US Approves Deployment Of National Guard Troops Ahead Of Anti-COVID Mandate Protests

Hundreds of unarmed National Guard troops will be deployed in Washington DC ahead of a truck convoy protest against pandemic restrictions, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed on February 23. The COVID-19 protests are likely to coincide with US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union speech. The Department of Defense (DOD) said Austin has authorised a request for National Guard support from the DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the United States Capitol Police (USCP).

"The people who live, work and visit the District are part of our community, and their safety is our first mission priority. Our MPD and USCP partners have asked for our help in ensuring people can demonstrate peacefully and safely, and we stand ready to assist," said Major General Sherrie L. McCandless, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard.

The permission will allow around 400 members of the DC National Guard to offer support at designated traffic points, provide command and control, and handle sustainment requirements, according to Pentagon. Starting at 1 pm on February 26, 50 huge tactical vehicles will be stationed at these traffic stops 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The deployment has been extended till March 7.

Deployed troops will not be carrying firearms

The deployed troops will not be carrying firearms, participating in law enforcement, or conducting domestic surveillance. The use of aircraft, however, has not been approved. The Pentagon's press secretary, John Kirby, said earlier on Tuesday, February 22, that the request was being analysed. The US Capitol Police announced last week that law enforcement agencies throughout the National Capital Region are aware of intentions for a series of truck convoys to arrive in Washington DC around the time of the State of the Union.

The truck convoy protest's leader, Bob Bolus, stated earlier this week that his group is planning to shut down the Capital Beltway. While the protesters want to close the key highway, Bolus noted that one lane will remain open for emergency vehicles. This planned protest would follow a similar one in Canada, which caused huge economic disruptions. Trucks were towed, protesters were arrested, and personal bank accounts were frozen due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of emergency powers to deal with the demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)