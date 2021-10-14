US Archbishop Says Troops Can Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Over 'moral Permissibility'

An archbishop for the United States military services has said on Wednesday, October 13 that the US Catholic service members shall not be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine should they be resistant to the jab mandate. If they object to receiving the COVID-19 jab based on their conscience, or faith, the US troops “should not be punished,” Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the US military services emphasized in a statement. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum directing the mandatory vaccination of all services members against COVID-19 on August 24. While some of the military service members have refused to take the vaccine, archbishop Broglio informed that the service members that have refused to take the vaccine requested a religious accommodation through the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“This circumstance raises the question of whether the vaccine’s moral permissibility precludes an individual from forming a sincerely held religious belief that receiving the vaccine would violate his conscience. It does not,” archbishop for the United States military services said in a public statement issued to the press on October 13.

Furthermore, Broglio asserted that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were tested using an abortion-derived cell line. And that, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed, tested, and is also produced, with abortion-derived cell lines. “That vaccine is, therefore, more problematic,” the archbishop said. He added, “If it were the only vaccine available, it would be morally permissible, but the faithful Catholic is to make known his or her preference for a more morally acceptable treatment.” His remarks negated Pope Francis' powerful appeal for people to get vaccinated with approved COVID-19 vaccines, as the latter calling it “an act of love.” “Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19,” Francis had earlier said in the video released on Wednesday.

An estimated 319,000 DoD civilians fully vaccinated

US department of defense site data reveals that an estimated 319,000 DoD civilians are fully vaccinated, while another 46,477 have been partially inoculated. This also includes individuals who were administered their shots via a DoD provider or at a vaccination center, then later documented the status. US Air Force has asked the civilian staff to get the shot as the Nov. 22 deadline nears. It became the first service to issue such a warning to the service members, as it emphasized on the White House’s deadline for the federal employees. Mandating COVID-19 vaccine for all of the Defense Department's 700,000 staff has been the largest contingent in the US federal government, according to the US broadcasters. Pentagon is yet to issue the protocols and further steps on what happens if the civilian staff is not inoculated by the deadline set by the Biden administration.