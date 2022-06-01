US: Argument At Graduation Ceremony Results In Gunfire In New Orleans; 1 Killed, 2 Injured

The United States again witnessed another horrific incident of gun violence in which an elderly woman was killed and two others were injured when an argument between two females erupted into gunfire on Tuesday. According to New Orleans police, the incident occurred at around 11:45 am near the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff Community School held its high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday morning. Without revealing the identity and ages of the victim, police said the males who received bullet injuries on the shoulder and leg respectively were recovering well and were supposed to be discharged from the hospital soon.

As per the preliminary investigation, the exact reason for the murder was not clear. As of now, police found a pair of shoes and a handgun from the incident site. "Multiple subjects were detained at the scene for questioning. No arrests have been made as of this writing," police said in a statement released following the incident. Meanwhile, while briefing media about the incident, Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said he did not know whether the people who fought in the parking lot were the ones who pulled guns, or how many guns or bullets were fired.

"Those who perpetrate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice. We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards noted.

Gun violence in US

It is worth mentioning the United States has been witnessing a surge in gun violence in recent years. Earlier on May 15, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuries of several. Later, on May 26, an 18-year-old man killed 21 people including 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting.

It's legal to make and keep guns in America

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers. According to the White House, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. "The goal is to “help stop the proliferation of these firearms,” according to the White House.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP