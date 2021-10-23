US: Arizona AG Files Temporary Restraining Order To Stop Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

In an attempt to block the federal vaccine mandate, Arizona’s attorney general on Friday, October 22, filed a temporary restraining order to stop the Biden administration from implementing a controversial vaccine mandate across the state. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, on Friday, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s ‘The Mike Broomhead Show’ that he was expecting the court to move forward with the lawsuit filed last month against the COVID-19 mandate, and scrap the controversial vaccine requirement.

"Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone," Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement, briefing about the lawsuit. "The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country’s history,” he added.

COVID-19 vaccine about 'freedom or personal choice,' the lawsuit argues

The US state of Arizona had sued the Biden administration in September after the US President unveiled the measures that would mandate all the federal workers and private-sector workers across American businesses to get the COVID-19 vaccine shots. More than 100 employees were asked to be vaccinated by the respective companies, as well as take the COVID-19 test weekly. "We've been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us," US President Joe Biden said at the White House briefing. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you,” he went on to add. The move had angered the Republicans that decried the mandate as unconstitutional, and one that fringes the civil rights of the American citizens, citing their right to choose whether to get vaccinated or not.

At least 24 Republican state attorneys general had last month vowed to take legal action against the Biden administration, threatening the Democrat lawmakers to change their course on the vaccine mandate. In an official letter addressed to President Biden, the states' attorneys generals not only asked the US leader to reconsider his decision on COVID-19 vaccines but also lambasted his plan as "disastrous and counterproductive" for the businesses that were witnessing resignations and staff shortfall due to the refusal to administer the vaccine.

"Mr. President, your vaccination mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans," the letter, uploaded by the US broadcasters on Scribd read. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile called the requirement an "assault" at a media briefing.

Image: AP