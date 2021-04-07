US: Arkansas Becomes First State To Ban Gender-affirming Treatments For Transgender Youth

In a first, the American state of Arkansas has outlawed gender confirming treatments and surgery for people under the age of 18. The new decree blocks doctors from administering hormonal treatments, puberty blockers or even referring them to other providers of similar ‘solutions’. Experts have pointed out that the absence of such treatments could increase the risks of suicide and trigger mental health problems in the young transgender crowd.

Governor's Veto

On April 5, State Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed the Transgender Health Care Bill, arguing that it would put the “already vulnerable population” in a “more difficult position”. In doing so, the Republican leader was echoing calls from paediatricians, social workers and parents of those from the community. However, the state legislature overrode Hutchinson’s objection. While the Senate passed it by 25-8, the House followed a similar trajectory passing the bill by 72-25.

“They need to get to be 18 before they make those decisions,” said the Republican representative Robin Lundstrum arguing that the law was like other state-imposed bans on minors. However, opponents are planning to get the law blocked before it comes into effect later in July. Speaking at a press conference, Dr Robert Robert Garofalo, the division head of adolescent and young adult medicine at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago said that the law was harmful to “trans youth”. “They’re not just anti-trans. They’re anti-science. They’re anti-public health,’ he said.

I’m disgusted that today Arkansas Legislators passed a bill denying trans youth, trans healthcare. In pandering to your base, you’re not only going against the medical professionals, you’re condemning trans youth to a fate that, unfortunately, some will find worse than death. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) April 6, 2021

By overriding the veto on #HB1570, Arkansas has put itself in the lead of a race to the bottom fueled by fear & disinformation. But this fight is not over. We will utilize every available tool to fight for the rights & futures of trans and non-binary youth and their families. https://t.co/P2MpCifN5F — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) April 6, 2021

Absolutely gutted. You cannot separate gender-affirming care for trans and GNC kids from *healthcare* for trans and GNC kids.



Sending all the activists and organizers strength for the next phase of the fight. And to all the young trans people in Arkansas, I’m with you. #HB1570 https://t.co/N56CjQISGK — Carlyn #CancelRent (they/she/siya) (@carlyncowen) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also openly slammed the bill stating that it was preparing litigation to block the law. “The bill will drive families, doctors and businesses out of the state and send a terrible and heart-breaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear". At least 16 other states in the US are considering similar legislation, as per The Guardian.

The bill comes as a part of a series of laws that Arkansas recently passed and which significantly affect the community. The laws range from the one that bans transgender females to compete on teams consistent with their gender identity to that which allow medical practitioners to refuse treatment to patients on religious or moral grounds.

Image Credits: ACLU/Twitter