US Army, Defense Secy Open To Discuss Removal Of Confederate Leaders' Names From Bases

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are open for a “bipartisan discussion” over the possibility of renaming the service’s installations currently named after Confederate leaders. Army spokesperson Col. Sunset R. Belinsky said in a statement that the two top officials are open for the discussion but added that the installations are named after soldiers who hold “significant place” in US military history.

The Confederate Army fought against the Union Army during the Civil War after Abraham Lincoln won the presidential elections and southern states began to secede from the Union. Confederacy’s flag, symbol, and statues of leaders have been a contentious issue and increasingly become a rallying point for white supremacists.

As Black Lives Matter protests rage across the country, strong objection over the symbols and statues of Confederate leaders and soldiers have been raised. In the wake of protests against racial discrimination, the US Marine Corps released guidance on June 6 on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag.

"The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline," the order said.

'False version of history'

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had also ordered to remove a statue, installed at Richmond's historic Monument Avenue, honouring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. In a series of tweets, Northam said that Lee statue is unique, both in size and in legal status as it sits on a 100-foot circle of land, surrounded by the City of Richmond. He said that when the statue is the biggest thing around, it sends a clear message: “This is what we value the most”.

Northam asserted that it’s not true anymore and can no longer preach a false version of history by honouring a system that was based on the “buying and selling of enslaved people”.

We must take action.



So I am directing @DGSvirginia to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee. It will go into storage, and we will work with the community to determine its future. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 4, 2020

