US Army Move To Use HIMARS Rocket To Shoot Halloween Candy At Kids Receives Mixed Response

US Army base Fort Sill on Tuesday, Nov 1 celebrated Halloween by loading up a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) with colourful candies and shooting them at the kids assembled during the festivity. HIMARS is the artillery launcher that has been supplied by the Pentagon to Ukraine to counter the Russian invasion.

During Halloween, the US Army’s 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion loaded a HIMARS with candies and launched at costumed children, tweeting: “How else would you expect us to give children candy on Halloween? FIRE MISSION!!!” Kids were seen running to collect their candy as the armed forces shot them from the weapons system. The video garnered more than 350,000 views but also some mixed reactions.

Some question militarism, visible weapons to children, others love HIMARS candy

"Am I the only one who finds this grim and utterly tone deaf, a weapon system designed to rain utter carnage (including cluster munition with hundreds of bomblets or tens of thousands of shrapnels) is used to shoot candies at children?" a tweet read. "This is next-level cool! Thanks, Team!" meanwhile the official Twitter page of the US Army Europe and Africa wrote, in a differing opinion. "Everything that’s wrong with América in a single tweet," meanwhile one other wrote unhappy with the candy HIMARS launcher. "This is the most American thing ever," another tweet read. "I'm happy to see that you have not sent them at 300 kilometres," one other joked. "As an adult, I know that I could grow up in peace because the US protects Europe. However, I'm happy that childhood was free of militarism and visible weapons," another tweet read.

“My child comes back from the neighbour’s door with a frown and pulls a pack of dental floss out of his sack. Furious, I pop smoke and call a candy strike on our position,” one account holder also joked. “I’m thinking fellas Crimea beach victory party? I’m a grown-a** man and I’d run after HIMARS candy!” another said. At the White House, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters for the first time hosting the Halloween celebration since assuming office. Bide was seen pleased with a child dressed up as a potato-chip bag and clicked a photo with another dressed as Buzz Lightyear.