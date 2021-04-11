US Army Officer Sues Two Police Officers For Pepper-spraying, Drawing Guns At Traffic Stop

Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the United States army is suing two Virginia police officers over an incident that took place at a traffic stop in December 2020. As revealed by the body camera footage, the two officers drew their guns and pointed at the army officer who was dressed in his uniform and used slang term suggesting that Nazario was facing execution before pepper-spraying and knocking him to the ground. The footage showed the Black and Latino army officer keeping his hands in the air outside the driver’s window while telling the police officers that he is “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV. To this, one officer responded, “Yeah, you should be!”

As per the Guardian report, Nazario filed the lawsuit earlier this month in which he said that his rights were violated during the stop at a gas station in Windsor. Both sides reportedly dispute what happened after a second police officer joined the first one. The US army officer was returning from his duty station and going home as per his attorney Jonathan Arthur who said his client “graduated from Virginia State University.”

Arthur also said “He was commissioned out of their ROTC program. He’s an officer in the United States armed forces. These guys decide to do this to him.” When asked about Nazario’s condition, Arthur reportedly said, “he’s definitely not doing so well.”

Officer said Nazario was ‘eluding police’

One of the police officer involved in the incident is reportedly identified as Daniel Crocker who was radioed that he was attempting to stop a vehicle with no read license plate and tinted windows. He reportedly also said that the driver was “eluding police” and considered it a “high-risk traffic stop”, according to a report included in the court filing. But Arthur explained that Nazario was not trying to elude but was trying to stop in a well-lit area “for officer safety and out of respect for the officers”.

Further, in the incident, another officer, Joe Gutierrez was driving by when he heard Crocker’s call and watched him trying to stop Nazario’s SUV and joined the police officer. While quoting Gutierrez, Arthur said that an army officer’s decision to drive to a lighted area happens with him “a lot, and 80% of the time, it’s a minority.” The lawsuit has also stated that by the time the two police officers reached the SUV, the license plate was visible in the rear.

“I don’t even want to reach for my seatbelt, can you please ... My hands are out, can you please – look, this is really messed up,” Nazario stammered, his eyes shut.

Image credits: AP