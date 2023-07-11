The US Army made a significant breakthrough in armoured warfare as it introduced its first major armoured vehicle in two decades—the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle. The vehicle was unveiled during a grand ceremony held at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, commemorating the army's 248th anniversary. What makes this moment even more special is that the M10 Booker is named after two American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker and Pvt. Robert D. Booker, whose stories exemplify the necessity of this cutting-edge combat vehicle.

Described as a game-changer, the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle is set to bring a new level of lethality and protection to ground forces. US Army acquisition official Doug Bush emphasized that the infantry assault vehicle meets the exact needs of modern warfare, providing soldiers with enhanced protection and firepower on the battlefield. With its state-of-the-art features and capabilities, the M10 Booker is poised to revolutionize armoured operations and significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.

Image: US Army

M10 Booker introduces unprecedented lethality and protection

The M10 Booker, manufactured by General Dynamics, is a tracked vehicle designed to provide a mobile, direct offensive fire capability to the US Army's Infantry Brigade Combat Teams. While the M10 shares similarities with the renowned M1 Abrams main battle tank, it is distinct in its own right. The US Army deliberately classified the M10 Booker separately from a tank, citing undisclosed reasons. Manned by a crew of four, the M10 boasts a heavy 105-millimetre direct-fire cannon and features advanced components such as an enhanced thermal viewer, a lightweight hull and turret, and a modern diesel engine for superior performance.

The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle stands out not only for its powerful armament but also for its advanced features and design. Unlike its heavyweight counterpart, the M1 Abrams, the M10 Booker is significantly lighter, making it more agile and manoeuvrable on the battlefield. This lightweight design enables easier transport and deployment, as two M10 Bookers can fit inside a single C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, allowing for rapid and flexible support during missions abroad. The vehicle also incorporates cutting-edge technology, providing improved situational awareness, targeting capabilities, and overall operational efficiency.

Prototype issues resolved as Booker nears deployment

During the development phase, the M10 Booker encountered some challenges, including toxic fumes filling the vehicle after firing the main gun and airflow issues with the cooling system. However, the US Army's dedication to perfection has triumphed over these obstacles. Program executive officer Maj. Gen. Glenn Dean reassured reporters that toxic fumes were no longer a concern, thanks to extensive engineering and testing efforts. With these issues behind them, the M10 Booker is now ready to advance towards deployment and fulfil its role as a formidable asset for the US Army.

The eagerly anticipated moment is approaching as the first batch of M10 Booker Combat Vehicles is scheduled to be handed over to the US Army in November. The army plans to conduct initial operational tests of the M10 Booker's performance by late 2024, ensuring its readiness and effectiveness in real-world scenarios. The deployment of the M10 Booker will be a significant milestone in bolstering the US Army's armoured capabilities and providing a vital asset to support ground operations.

Booker battalions to be integrated into Light Infantry Brigade Combat teams

Once the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle proves its mettle during operational tests, the US Army has ambitious plans to establish M10 Booker battalions and integrate them into its light infantry brigade combat teams. This integration will enhance the overall combat effectiveness of ground forces, enabling them to navigate diverse terrains, engage enemy targets with precision, and maintain a decisive edge in modern warfare scenarios. The M10 Booker's arrival heralds a new era of armoured warfare, ensuring that the US Army remains at the forefront of technological advancements and operational capabilities.