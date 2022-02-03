US Army To Begin Discharging Soldiers From Service For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination

American soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be discharged, the US army announced on Wednesday, saying that the move was critical in a bid to maintain combat readiness. According to a press release, the army’s order applies to regular American soldiers, active-duty army reservists and cadets unless they have approved or pending exemptions. The military said that it will “immediately” begin separating Soldiers from the service who refuse to be vaccinated or who don't have an approved or pending request for exemption.

"Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars," said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. "Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption” he added.

Roughly 3,350 soldiers refuse to get vaccinated

As of January 26, the US Army said, 96% of active troops have been completely vaccinated. Moreover, the soldiers who are discharged for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay and may have to return any unearned special or incentive pay. According to the press note, the vast majority of all active-duty troops have received at least one dose, while roughly 3,350 soldiers have refused to get the vaccine. Nearly 5,900 have received temporary exemptions. And around 79 uniformed military personnel across the different services have died from coronavirus.

Those who have asked for a medical exemption or religious accommodations are temporarily exempt from the vaccination requirement while their requests are being reviewed. It is to mention that the Pentagon began requiring members of the military to get inoculated last summer. Meanwhile, other branches of the US military, including the US air force, have already begun to remove those who have chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which was first authorised for emergency use in December 2020.

(Image: AP)