US Army Veteran Reunites With Italians Who He Saved During World War II In 1944

In what could be termed as a miracle, 97-year-old US Army veteran Martin Adler on Monday, August 23, met with three Italian siblings whom he had saved during World War II, more than seven decades ago. According to a report by the Associated Press, he treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. An emotional Adler held out his hand to grasp for the joyful reunion at Bologna’s airport three siblings - Bruno, Mafalda, and Giuliana Naldi, who are now octogenarians themselves. As soon as he met, he handed out bars of American chocolate to them, in the same manner as he did as a 20-year-old soldier in their village of Monterenzio.

Social media played its role in the reunion

Their long-awaited in-person reunion was made possible, thanks to the power and reach of social media. Their first meeting happened way back in 1944 when Adler had found them peeked out of a huge wicker basket where their mother had hidden them as soldiers approached. Recalling the day, Adler says he thought the house to be empty, so he pointed his machine gun towards the basket when he heard a sound, thinking a German soldier was hiding inside. "A lady came out and stood right in front of my gun to stop me from shooting. She put her stomach right against my gun, yelling, ‘children! children!children!’ pounding my chest,″ Adler recalled, adding that the lady, children's mother was the real hero. "Can you imagine you standing yourself in front of a gun and screaming 'Children! No!'" he said. Rachelle Donley, Adler's daughter, said that his father still quivers when he remembers that he was only seconds away from opening fire on the basket and he still suffers nightmares from the war.

Efforts of Adler's daughter led to the reunion

During the lockdown, Donley took use of social media to track down the children in the old photo. In her effort, she started with veterans’ groups in North America. Eventually, Italian journalist Matteo Incerti, who had written books on World War II, spotted the photo and tracked down the current location of Adler’s regiment from a small detail in another photograph. The old black-and-white smiling photo was then published in a local newspaper which led to the discovery of the identities of the three children, who by then were grandparents themselves. “Look at my smile,” Adler said of the long-awaited in-person reunion after they shared a video reunion in December last year. It was then they had decided to reunite with upon easing of pandemic-led travel restrictions.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)