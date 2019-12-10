US: Around 50 Vehicles Piled Up On Iowa Road Due To Heavy Snowfall

Severe snowfall near the Des Monies, Iowa, USA resulted in colliding multiple vehicles with each other that ended up in a pile-up on December 9. It included a multi-vehicle pileup of around 50 vehicles and reportedly left one person severely injured, according to the officials. The incident also led to the shutdown of a major highway between Altoona and Des Moines, according to the reports. The ghast incident took place just before 11 am which involved cars, semi-trucks, and other passenger vehicles.

READ: California: Bear Opens Car Door, Enters Parked SUV During Snowstorm

Snowstorm created dangerous driving conditions

According to the weather department, the rapid moving snowstorm created dangerous driving conditions in the state. Heavy snow along with gusts of wind resulted in plummeting the visibility and contributed to the multiple vehicle collision. Crashes were also reported in other parts of Iowa. Randy Adkins, a meteorologist said that snow in Des Moines significantly reduced visibility and wind gusts near 40 mph resulted in dangerous driving conditions. The emergency crew was rushed to the site of the accident and responded according to the scene. The highway was shut for a few hours while they worked to clear the area.

READ: Winter Snowstorm Could Impact Holiday Travel

Meanwhile, two children were found reportedly dead and were missing in Arizona on November 30 after their vehicle got stuck while crossing a storm-swollen forest on the outskirts of Phoenix, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office. The rescue operators in choppers successfully reached to four other children and an adult who was stranded on an island and a second adult on the shore. A search operation was launched to find out the three missing children. Among those children, a boy and a girl about five years old were found dead. Virgil Dodd, a sheriff spokesperson said that they were found dead about three miles downstream from where the vehicle became submerged. The National Weather Service said that deep snowfalls are expected to continue in the Midwest and Northeast.

READ: Lost Pacific Crest Trail Hiker Rescued In Snowstorm

READ: Two Children Killed, 1 Missing In Arizona As Winter Storm Grips US