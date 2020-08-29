US Arrests Chinese National For Alleged 'sensitive' Data Transfer To Beijing

US Justice Department on Friday, August 28 said that a Chinese national and researcher at the University of California has been arrested on federal charges of destruction of evidence that obstructed an FBI investigation. As per the official statement, Guan Ley, 29, of Alhambra was observed throwing a damaged hard drive into a dumpster outside his apartment back on July 25. Living in the United States with a non-immigrant visa, the FBI was able to recover the destroyed hard drive after Guan was prohibited from boarding a flight to China as he refused the officials from examining his computer.

US Justice Department said, “Guan Lei, 29, of Alhambra, was arrested pursuant to a one-count criminal complaint unsealed this afternoon during his initial appearance in United States District Court.”

“The affidavit in support of the complaint notes that the internal hard drive “was irreparably damaged and that all previous data associated with the hard drive appears to have been removed deliberately and by force,” it added.

Read - Amid Political Instability, China's Banks Consider Curtailing Investment In Pakistan

Read - Wang Defends China's Handling Of Virus Crisis

Guan allegedly transferred sensitive US software or data

The statement also added that Guan is currently being investigated for allegedly transferring “sensitive” US software of technical data to China’s National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) along with falsely denying his association with the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army over his 2018 visa application and interviews with authorities. This came amid soaring tensions between the US and China over a series of issues, national security being one of them.

Moreover, the US Justice Department said that the Chinese national in custody has admitted to wearing a military uniform while at NUDT. One of Guan’s NUDT faculty advisors in China was also a lieutenant general in the Chinese army and developed computers that were used by the PLA General Staff Department, the PLA General Armament Department, Air Force, military weather forecasts, and nuclear technology.

NUDT is “suspected of procuring U.S.-origin items to develop supercomputers with nuclear explosive applications” and has been placed on the Department of Commerce’s Entity List for nuclear nonproliferation reasons, according to the affidavit.

Read - Trump Confronted China, Built Greatest Economy: Republican Leaders

Read - Taiwan's Tsai Emphasizes Defense Amid Growing China Threat

Image: AP/ Reprsentative