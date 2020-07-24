US arrests three Chinese nationals for visa fraud, hiding affiliation with PLA

Three out of four Chinese nationals have been arrested by US officials for hiding their relations with China’s armed forces. According to international media reports, all four Chinese citizens were charged with visa fraud as they lied about their affiliation to People’s Liberation Army China. Scrutiny over Chinese nationals in the US has increased in recent times with FBI accusing them of stealing state secrets.

According to international media reports, this arrest came after US authorities found that a Chinese scientist, who was apparently involved in stealing intellectual property, was hiding in San Fransisco consulate and shut it down. Just a day before, the consulate was at Houston was also closed for the same reason.

Charged of lying about association with PLA

In addition to the arrests of Wang Xin, Song Chen, Zhao Kaikai and Tang Juan, the FBI agents also interviewed people about their undeclared affiliation to the Chinese military across 25 US cities. All the four were charged for lying about their association with the Chinese army, either by saying that they no longer served the army or denying it altogether. Meanwhile, prosecutors has accused that it was all a plan of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) to send military scientists to the US.

Read: Pompeo Says China Threatens 'new Tyranny'

Read: Asia Shares Slip As China Orders US Consulate Closed

US Justice Department attorney John C Demers remarked that members of PLA (People’s Liberation Army ) regularly apply for research visas while hiding their true affiliation with the military. "This is another part of the Chinese Communist Party's plan to take advantage of our open society and exploit academic institutions," Demers added in a press release.

On the other hand, Chinese foreign ministry has debunked it as “malicious slander” and said that “China must” make a necessary response and safeguard its legitimate rights.

The ties between US-China have strained in recent times with both accusing each other of violence and oppression. On July 24, China ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu. This comes within two days of the United States shutting down the Chinese consulate in Houston "to protect American intellectual property" and the private information of Americans.

Issuing a statement on the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it is a legitimate and necessary response to the Donald Trump administration after its sudden closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. Terming that the move by China is in compliance with international law and basic norms of international relations, 'as well as diplomatic practices', China said that it is a retaliatory measure.

Read: China Gives 'necessary Response', Orders Shutdown Of US Consulate In Chengdu

Read: China Fears Being Cut Off From US Dollar Payments System With Annual Loss Of $300 BN