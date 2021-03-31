US: Asian-American Woman Brutally Thrashed, Bystanders Watch In Silence

In a shameful incident that took place in the United States, a 65-year-old Asian-American woman was attacked by an unknown man, which police said they are investigating as a “hate crime”. According to the New York Police Department, the incident occurred on Monday around 11:40 am local time. A viral CCTV footage shows the woman approached by a male who punched and kicked her about the body. The man allegedly shouted racist slurs while attacking the woman.

What is more disturbing is that another man, seen standing near the entrance of the apartment building where the incident took place, does nothing except for closing the door on the woman after the attacker walks away. NYPD’s hate crime department released pictures of the perpetrator seen in the CCTV footage, asking members of the public to identify him and provide relevant information. Earlier today, the NYPD informed the man was arrested and has been charged with felony assault as a hate crime.

Increase in racist attack

Racist attacks against members of the Asian-American community have increased substantially in the recent past, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 27, another attack took place inside a Manhattan-bound train, where two men, a Black and an Asian, can be seen engaging in a fistfight before the former chokes the latter until he becomes unconscious. The Black man then gets out at the next station. The NYPD has launched an investigation into the matter and asked for the public's help.

We need the public's help. The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is urged to call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS and provide additional details including the date and time of occurrence. @NYPDTransit @NYPDnews https://t.co/fJmZC1QJac — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

Earlier this month, eight people, including six of Asian descent were killed in a shooting incident after a gunman stormed three spas in Georgia’s Atlanta city. The real intentions of the suspect are still unknown but evidence suggests the incident could be racially motivated given that most of the victims were Asians and the spas were Asian too.

(Image Credit: Twitter/sattar_sadia_/NYPDHateCrimes)