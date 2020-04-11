US Asks Citizens To 'delay Elective Procedures' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

While the global death toll of coronavirus outbreak surpassed a lakh, the United States has asked its doctors to put “elective procedures” on hold in a bid to lessen the pressure on hospitals. During daily coronavirus task force on April 10, US President Donald Trump said that even though the authorities have asked doctors to “cancel surgeries” that are not the need of the hour, he added that the ultimate decision about the timing of a medical procedure still remains between the patient and the medical practitioner. Meanwhile, as of April 11, US has recorded over 502,876 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with at least 18,747 fatalities.

Donald Trump has even acknowledged that the decision of reopening the country's economy amid the pandemic will be the “biggest decision” he ever as to make. While the country recorded the highest jump of fatalities due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, Trump said that people in New York are “violently dying” but he will soon have to make a decision. The US President added that he can “only hope to God that it’s right”.

Donald Trump said, “I looked at New York this morning, and I look at what’s happening and the amount of people that are dying and dying, violently dying. It’s a very tough adversary.”

He added, “But we’re going to win, and we’re going to win it — we’re going to win it very decisively. I’m going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision. But I would say, without question, it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over102,730 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

