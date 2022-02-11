US Asks Canada To End Truckers Protest Over COVID Mandates; 'Causing $1bn Losses Each Day'

The United States on Thursday asked Canada to use federal powers and avert the economic disruption and supply blockade on the Ambassador Bridge where Canadian protesters had been demonstrating against the government's Coronavirus mandates. The jamming of the busiest international land border crossing has been cutting off Detroit’s carmakers' transit of the motor parts and the auto output to the plants based in Ottawa.

At least three border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota, and Montana were choked by the protesting Canadians, and the truckers, which led to disruption of the flow of key resources into the North American country. US President Joe Biden in call with his Canadian counterparts pushed for the use of federal powers, stressing that the bridge blockage was causing $1bn losses, each day. Canadian anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters have jammed the Emerson Port of Entry in Manitoba and the Ambassador Bridge, prompting complaints from several auto firms including Toyota and Ford about disruption to car parts supply.

"The plan is to make sure police have all the resources they need," Marco Mendicino, Canada’s public safety minister said, according to a Guardian report. ”Our top priority is to make sure that these illegal blockades end,” he insisted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday asserted that the protesters were "hurting jobs, businesses, and country's economy.” The US officials, meanwhile, offered to help the Trudeau government to end the blockade and restart the supply chain. The ripple effects of the demonstrations were felt by the American economy after the transit on the trade artery connecting Windsor, Ontario with Detroit was completely stopped.

US-Canada engaged 'around the clock' to bring swift end to border impasse

"US Canada have been engaged around the clock to bring this to a swift end," the White House told CBC News. US President Joe Biden said that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been in talks with the Canadian government, as they pushed Trudeau to end the blockade on the US-Canada border. Biden administration offered the assistance of the US Customs and Border Protection to end the impasse, although it did not elaborate what measures were in line to address the ongoing protests. "We know that disruptions like these hit hard-working American families the hardest," the White House said in response to the Canadian broadcaster CBC.

A Truckers' convoy in Canada earlier yesterday blocked the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, US. The Canadian and US governments expressed concern that the move is expected to cause massive economic damage in both countries. Protests forced the shutdown of Ford Canada’s Windsor engine plant due to transit issues as the bridge is one of the most widely-used border crossings that is crucial to both Canada and the US supply chain.

Protesters halted traffic on the bridge acting in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in Ottawa against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandates. Authorities in Canada and the US warned that the bridge blockade will have broader implications for North American commerce and trade as the traffic was being prohibited from crossing from the US into Ottawa which started to cause supply chain disruption.

Image: AP