US Asks China For More Data Amid 'serious Concerns' Over WHO Report On COVID-19 Origin

Alleging that the United States has ‘deep concerns’ about the WHO report concluding the coronavirus origin probe in Wuhan, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, in a statement on Saturday asked China to turn in ‘raw data’ from initial days of COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Sulllivan’s remarks came after an Australian infectious diseases expert on the WHO-led investigation team, Dominic Dwyer, told broadcasters in a live interview that China refused to hand over the data from the time when the first 174 COVID-19 cases were identified in Wuhan.

Furthermore, in an interview with Australia’s News9, Dwyer said that coronavirus was in circulation for over several weeks prior to the Huanan Seafood Market outbreak. “Now, whether we were shown everything? You can never know. The group wasn’t designed to go and do a forensic examination of lab practice,” Dwyer said, noting that the virus, however, did originate in China and that piece of information was confirmed. Denouncing the WHO’s China mission, US Department of Health and Human Services member, Garrett Grisby, accused the WHO-led team of not sharing its mission plan with the world, questioning the probe’s transparency.

[A security person moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan. Credit: AP]

"We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them," US National Security advisor, Sullivan, said in a statement. "It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government," he added, calling out at China to hand over the raw data from the initial outbreak.

WHO team member: China's reluctance 'complicates probe'

Team investigator, Dawyer, in a televised address said that the lack of patient data from the earliest phases of the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan only made the investigation more complicated. Australian infectious diseases expert alleged, that the WHO investigators were only handed a ‘summary’ and not the crucial data termed as, 'line listings’, which he said was important to analyze the initial outbreak in the Huanan market. “We’ve persisted to ask for that,” Lawyer said on TV, “Why that doesn't happen, I couldn't comment.” The WHO-led team of investigators arrived in China in January and had dedicated nearly four weeks probing the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak. Scientists also made an investigative trip to Wuhan Insitute of Virology.

Earlier, at a weekly White House presser, US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price asserted that the US will “verify the results” using its own intelligence. When asked by a reporter about his response to WHO’s statement on Wuhan that said that COVID-19 was not a result of a lab leak, Price said, “The Chinese have not offered the requisite transparency,” adding, “we will draw on information collected and analyzed by our own intelligence community to evaluate the report.”

