US Asks China To Stop 'provocative And Unsafe' Exercises In South China Sea

The United States has asked China to stop the provocative and unsafe conduct in the South China Sea, read a statement by the US Department. In a statement, the State Department wrote: "We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct. The United States continues to track and monitor these interactions closely." Notably, the statment by the US comes after the Philippines accused China's coast guard of "aggressive tactics" on Friday.

In the latest aggression by China in the South China Sea, a Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, which caused a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing’s aggression in the strategic waterway, reported AP. The tense face-off on the high seas happened on April 23 between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard’s BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal. This faceoff has not occurred the first time, before this another Philippine vessel was encountered in a weeklong sovereignty patrol in one of the world’s most hotly contested waterways.

US urges China to stop 'the provocative' exercise in SCS

In February, the Philippines asserted that Biejing's ship had directed a "military-grade laser" at one of its resupply vessels. At that time, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, Philippine vessels had intruded into Chinese waters and made deliberate provocative moves. However, while talking about the latest face-off between the two countries, Ning said: "On April 23, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels intruded into the waters of the Ren'ai Reef without Chinese permission. One of them made deliberate provocative moves by closing in on a Chinese Coast Guard vessel." Further, he added: "In accordance with the law, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel upheld China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order by making timely manoeuvres to dodge the dangerously approaching Philippine vessel and avoid a collision." The Chinese FM asserted that the Chinese side's manoeuvres have been professional and restrained. However, while condemning China, the US State Department has assured that it stands with the Philippines in this tense face-off in the South China Sea. "Imagery and video recently published in the media is a stark reminder of PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone," read the statement in the US's press briefing.