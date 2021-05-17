US Asks Israel For 'justification' Over Airstrike On Gaza Building With Media Houses

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 17 said that the US has requested “details” as well as “justification” from Israel regarding the airstrike on the Gaza building that housed international media outlets. In a Copenhagen press conference on Monday, Blinken noted that he had not personally seen any information issued by the Israeli authorities. Therefore, the US Secretary of State said he did not want to comment on the legitimacy of the strike.

"Israel has a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defence, and that most certainly includes journalists," Blinken said.

His remarks followed The Associated Press claims that it was “shocked and horrified” by an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a building housing the American news agency’s Gaza bureau along with other international news media. AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement about the attack on the building that housed Qatar-based Al Jazeera, “This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life.”

On May 15, an Israeli airstrike reportedly brought down a high-rise building in Gaza City that had offices of The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Middle East Eye and other media outlets. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has continued to witness an escalation in violence as the death toll in Gaza mounted to 192 including 58 children according to its health ministry while Israeli authorities have reportedly said that at least 10 people have been killed in Israel including two children.

US 'Ready To Offer' Help If Both Parties 'Seek A Ceasefire'

Meanwhile, the United States on May 16 told the United Nations Security Council that it has relayed it to Israel, Palestinians, and others that it is "ready to offer" its help if the parties involved seek a ceasefire. On Sunday, the United Nations Security Council convened for its first open session to discuss the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that began with Palestinian militants, Hamas attacking Israel with rockets and triggering strong retaliation. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council said that the US has been “working tirelessly” through the diplomatic challenge to end the crisis.

“The United States has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to this conflict,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “Because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security.”

