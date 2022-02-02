US Asks Israel's Forces To Hold Accountable Officers Involved In Death Of American Citizen

The United States on Tuesday said it expected a thorough probe into the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian who was arrested by the Israeli forces on January 12. In a statement released on February 1, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Biden administration expects a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability in the death case of an elderly US citizen. According to local media reports, Omar Assad, a US citizen was found dead on January 12, 2022, near Ramallah, after Israeli soldiers detained him in the West Bank. As per multiple media reports, he was dragged from a car, bound, and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint. However, the Israeli defence forces denied such claims and said he died of a heart attack.



"We continue to be deeply concerned by the circumstances of the death of Mr Omar Assad, a U.S. citizen who was found dead on January 12, 2022, after Israeli soldiers detained him in the West Bank, Price said in a statement.

The U.S. remains deeply concerned by the circumstances of Omar Assad’s death in the West Bank. We expect a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability. The @StateDept has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. https://t.co/eIAiS2ZWtA — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 1, 2022

"We note the public statement on the report of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Commanders’ Investigation into the case and its findings, including the determination that the incident showed a clear lapse of moral judgment and a failure to protect the sanctity of any human life," Price added. The IDF public summary of the investigation further states that disciplinary action is being taken against the commander of the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion and other officers responsible for the unit involved in the incident and that the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division investigation of the case is ongoing," noted the spokesperson. Further, he said the United States expects a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability in this case.

Probe into Palestinian-American death still underway, says IDF

On the other hand, in a rare statement acknowledging the error, the Israeli army, on Tuesday, said the soldiers believed Assad was asleep when they cut his zip-ties and left him face-down in an abandoned building where he had been detained with three other Palestinians last month. "The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers," AP quoted the statement of the Israeli military. Further, the military said a separate criminal investigation by the military police is still underway. It is worth mentioning Asad was born in Jiljilya but spent about 40 years in the United States. He became a US citizen before he returned in 2009 to retire with his wife.

(With inputs from AP)