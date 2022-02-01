US Asks Pfizer To Apply For COVID Vaccines For Children Under 5

Pfizer has been asked for emergency approval for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years by the US regulators. As per the reports of AP News, this request from the US regulators comes as they aim to clear the way for the vaccine for children in February. The corporation is planning to submit its application as early as Tuesday.

Pfizer announced last year that the two-dose shot was less effective at preventing COVID-19 in children aged 2 to 5, and regulators encouraged the company to add a third dose to the study in the hopes of increasing the vaccine's effectiveness, similar to how booster doses boost adult effectiveness, according to AP News.

FDA is pressuring the company to submit its application

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pressuring the company to submit its application based on the two-dose data for possible approval in February, and then return for additional authorisation once it receives data from the third dose study, which is expected in March, according to AP News. If the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the shots, it is expected that young children could be vaccinated more than a month ahead of the schedule.

A source familiar with the situation stated that the lower efficiency of the two-dose vaccine for the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, was not surprising among children, according to AP News. The source also believes that allowing young children to receive a two-dose vaccine earlier in life would hasten. In November, US regulators approved vaccines for children aged 5 to 12, however, acceptance has been slower than expected.

The number of cases among children increases

Although young children are significantly less likely than adults to develop major complications or die from COVID-19, the number of cases among this age group has increased as a result of the statewide spike in Omicron variant instances. The majority of infections and deaths occur in older adults, particularly those who have not been vaccinated. The Biden administration accelerated the approval of paediatric vaccines against COVID-19, believing that they are vital to reopening and maintaining schools and daycare centres.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP