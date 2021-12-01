US Asks Russia To Stay Away From Ukraine, Warns Of 'serious Consequences'

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia to stay away from aggression in Ukraine, saying that “any move” from Moscow may trigger “serious consequences”. According to CNN, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the remarks at a joint press conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics in Riga, where he is attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers aimed at addressing the massing of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Blinken called Moscow’s military build-up near the border “belligerent” and said that any “escalatory actions” by Russia would be of “great concern” to the US.

“It's increasingly belligerent rhetoric, it's recent buildup of forces. It's unusual troop movements along Ukraine's border," Blinken said, adding “I'll have a lot more to say about that tomorrow after I've had a chance to consult with our allies in the NATO meetings that started this afternoon."

“But for now, let me just reiterate that any escalatory actions by Russia would be of great concern to the United States as they would to Latvia and any renewed aggression can trigger serious consequences," he added.

US, NATO stress continued talks to support Ukraine

Separately, on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministerial meeting, Blinken also met with the organisation's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed the importance of continuing consultations regarding support for Ukraine against what he described as “Russian aggression”. The two officials also emphasised the importance of continuing on other mutual issues including drafting of NATO’s new Strategic Concept as well as arms control and regional security matters.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ solemn and steadfast commitment to NATO and to Article 5. The Secretary and Secretary-General also discussed the importance of continued consultation and Alliance unity on issues including support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, the drafting of NATO’s new Strategic Concept, and arms control and regional security matters,” the press release read.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Western officials had raised concern over the Russian military build-up near Ukraine. The Russian authorities, however, refuted the claims and added that they had no such intention, as per AP. Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine and its supporters from the West were making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

(With inputs from ANI)

